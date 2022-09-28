Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu`s mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 70 years old. Indira Devi, who had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week, breathed her last at home.She is survived by her husband and veteran Telugu yesteryear star Krishna, son Mahesh Babu, and three daughters.

Her death is the second tragedy to strike the Ghattamaneni family this year. Her elder son Ramesh Babu had passed away earlier in the year. Several film personalities visited her residence to pay respects. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was among the first to condole Mahesh Babu and Krishna. "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Indira Devi garu. I convey my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna garu, brother Mahesh Babu, and the family," he tweeted in Telugu.