Superstar Mammootty Faces Online Backlash for Role in 2022 Movie

Mammootty, the Malayalam actor, is currently experiencing online harassment due to his portrayal in the 2022 film 'Puzhu.' He has become the target of cyberattacks from certain right-wing supporters on social media. Allegations have arisen that the film holds anti-Brahmanical sentiments. This controversy ignited following remarks made by the film's director Ratheena P T's husband in a recent interview, suggesting that the film intends to critique the upper-caste Hindu community.

In 'Puzhu', Mammootty played the role of an upper-caste Brahmin who opposes his sister’s marriage to a lower-caste person. Some of those attacking the actor online, used Mammootty's birth name, Muhammed Kutty, to criticise the national award-winning actor. 'Puzhu' was was a psychological drama directed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena P T.

Some right-wing pages also called for a boycott of the upcoming films of the actor, who has appeared in more than 400 films.As the controversy intensified, political leaders, including ministers, came out in support of the actor.State Revenue Minister K Rajan asserted that Mammootty is “the pride of Malayalis, and he will always remain so”. “The Sangh politics of calling Mammootty as Muhammad Kutty, Director Kamal as Kamaluddin, and Vijay as Joseph Vijay is useless here. This is Kerala,” he said.