Superstar Mammootty’s mother, Fathima Ismail, passes away at 93

Fathima Ismail, the mother of actor Mammootty, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi early Friday morning. She was 93 years old.As per various reports, the burial will take place at 4:00 PM at the Chempu Juma Masjid Kabristan. She is survived by her children, including actor Ibrahim Kutty, Zakariah, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafina.

Politician Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and shared a tweet while condoling the death. "Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older, I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss (sic)” he tweeted.For those unaware, Mammootty was born to parents Ismail and Fathima on 7 September 1951 in Chandiroor. He lived with his parents in the village of Chempu near Vaikom in Kottayam.