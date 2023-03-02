Superstar Rajinikanth announces his new film Thalaivar 170, film to release in 2024

Superstar Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 was announced by Lyca Productions on March 2. The movie will be directed by Jai Bhim fame TG Gnanavel and has music by Anirudh. This is an exciting project since this marks the collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lyca Productions once again. Darbar and Kaala were both produced by Lyca as well. . The production house, which produced Rajinikanth's '2.O' and 'Darbar', has reunited with the actor for the fourth time as their third film 'Lal Salaam' is under production. Rajinikanth's reunion with 'Darbar' makers will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who earlier made an impressive debut with Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' which grabbed attention globally. The makers of 'Thalaivar 170' are extremely happy and honored in associating with Rajinikanth once again.

Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring the music for Rajinikanth's film with TJ Gnanavel, and the film has been tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'. The shooting of the film will commence soon, and the film is slated to release in 2024. Reported to be based on a true incident, Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop in the TJ Gnanavel directorial and it will be a powerful film that will have a social message like the director's debut film 'Jai Bhim'.Currently, Rajinikanth is working on the Sun Pictures film Jailer and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film Lal Salaam.Jailer is an action entertainer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film's shooting has been progressing at a swift pace. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film boasts an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Yogi Babu and Malayalam actor Vinayakan.

