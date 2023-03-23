Superstar Suriya relocates to Mumbai, actor buys 70 crore house

Suriya and Jyotika Tamil cinema's most powerful couple are all set to make Mumbai their new home. reports are rife that the duo has purchased an apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crore. Rumours suggest that Suriya and Jyotika have relocated to Mumbai to help their children's education and their respective careers.

Reportedly, his children, Dev and Diya, have been enrolled in a school in Mumbai. Also, Jyotika seemed to have signed a Hindi web series.Hence, Suriya and Jyotika took the decision to shift to Mumbai. This is probably the first time the couple has stayed away from their family. However, it is unconfirmed if Suriya and Jyotika have permanently shifted their base or not.