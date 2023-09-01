Superstars Badshah and Raftaar come together as celebrity judges for the Grand Finale of Hip Hop India

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service is broadening its content library with a diverse range of content, including romance drama, action, and beyond. The service has been making headlines for its one-of-a-kind dance reality show – Hip Hop India. With cut-throat battles between the tremendous and skillful contenders, the Top 3 are ready for the ultimate dance-off in the final showdown. Featuring exceptional talents from all over the country, this groundbreaking show has sent ripples of excitement for dance enthusiasts, all eagerly awaiting the grand celebration of India's first-ever Hip-Hop India champion.

Unveiling the promo of the finale episode, Amazon miniTV has elevated the anticipation amongst all Hip Hop fans. Amping up the excitement, joining the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, are famous Indian rappers Badshaah and Raftaar who will be setting the stage on fire with their astounding acts. As the promo unfolds Badshaah is seen welcoming one and all for the grand finale of the show followed by glimpses of some dazzling performances by the amazing Sushant Khatri and the supremely talented Vartika Jha. While the top 3 participants prepare for their final showdown, Nora Fatehi will turn up the heat with her jaw-dropping performance while Remo D’Souza will be making a return to the stage after 3 years! The competition for the Hip Hop India Championship Belt seems to get tougher, upping the ante while captivating the judges and captivating the audience.

Talking about being a part of the show, Badshah shared, “I’m excited that Hip Hop India has curated a platform that helps underground talent showcase their prowess to a wider audience. I am thrilled to be a part of this process where the undiscovered talent of our nation will get their deserving share of the spotlight. Being the ultimate Hip-hop dance reality show, this is just the first step by Hip Hop India towards contributing to a larger conversation of discovery and development of budding street dancers and helping homegrown hip-hop culture reach a wider audience.”

Adding to that, Raftaar expressed his excitement to witness the extraordinary performances lined up for the finale on Hip Hop India "Personally, I love the tagline 'Gully se Glory tak!' It really does tell the story of an artist’s journey and how they fought all the odds and achieved success. Hip-Hop India has well and truly given hip-hop dancers across India the perfect platform to showcase their talent to the world and take a step closer to their dreams. I have been following the show and all the participants are supremely talented. It is quite difficult to choose one favorite and I can't wait to see them perform live." The top 3 finalists are Divyam & Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat who secured the throne of winners in their categories.