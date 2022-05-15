Suraj Nambiar recalls how he couldn't take his eyes off Mouni Roy

Mumbai, May 15 As Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar couldn't make it to the 'DID L'il Masters Season 5', he surprised her by sending a video message.

In the video, Suraj mentioned: "I had met Mouni four years back during a party with my friends, and I couldn't take my eyes off her, she was looking so beautiful. One of her friends helped me start a conversation with her, and we ended up exchanging numbers."

"Slowly and steadily, we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I, and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn't have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It's been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her."

Mouni added how Suraj inspired her in life: "Before meeting Suraj, I was a bit lost, however, he showed me the right path to live my life. He mentioned to me that I need to broaden my mind, be present in the current scheme of things, and look for the magic. I believe he is someone who introduced me to the true magic of life, and I am so grateful to have him in my life. He is my soulmate, and I love him so much."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among the panel of judges on 'DID Li'l Masters 5'.

