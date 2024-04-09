Surbhi Chandna summarises getaway to Jim Corbett with hubby Karan: 'It's unreal'

Mumbai, April 9 Post their wedding, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma went for a getaway to Jim Corbett, and the actress has now opened up about the surreal and unreal experience of Uttarakhand.

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, wherein the new bride can be seen flaunting her mehndi and chooda.

The 'Naagin 5' actress is wearing a pastel blue coloured suit and is sitting on the floor and enjoying the local cuisine.

There is a glimpse of the couple enjoying the safari and the beautiful mountainous landscape.

The post is captioned: "There is so much beauty in Uttarakhand that it's unreal... Husband and I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding. The sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property, and the experience has been surreal..."

"Seen her spending our high tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar deer and a few endangered birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karansharma09... What an experience... Enjoyed the property's organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali. Also, I have been super excited through this trip cause Karan loves Safari and I haven't experienced it ever. The weather was bomb, wish we could stay longer. Visiting you'll super soon," the post added.

Meanwhile, Surbhi has recently launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor