Surbhi Jyoti shares her ultimate ‘happy Sunday’ beauty reset regime

Mumbai, July 28 Actress Surbhi Jyoti has given a glimpse into her “happy Sunday” regime, which is all about self-care.

Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself dressed in a comfortable, oversized grey T-shirt.

She is seen with a face mask on, posing for the camera with her eyes closed and flashing a victory sign.

The actress captioned the image: “Happy Sunday.”

On Saturday, Surbhi shared a reel showcasing her glamorous side, dressed in various outfits, including summer dresses and trousers paired with spaghetti tops. She is seen posing in a garden with “Jeeja” by Darshan Raval playing in the background.

Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, Surbhi gained fame with her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama show 'Qubool Hai'.

The actress then played the role of a supernatural shape-shifting serpent in the third season of 'Naagin'.

The 36-year-old actress, who has also been a radio jockey, made her Hindi cinema debut in 2021 with 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

Surbhi, who has worked in regional theater, has also appeared in several Punjabi films, such as 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di' starring Amrinder Gill, 'Raula Pai Gaya' starring Ravinder Grewal, and 'Munde Patiala De'.

She also showcased her talent in the Punjabi TV series 'Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na' and 'Kach Diyan Wanga'.

The actress was last seen in the web series 'Partners' with Lalitam Anand and Vaibhav Suman.

