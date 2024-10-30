Surbhi Jyoti Shares Stunning 'Ghoonghat Dance' Photos from Sangeet Ceremony with Sumit Suri Goes Viral (See Pics)

Qubool Hai television actress Surbhi Jyoti tied a knot with her boyfriend Sumit Suri at the age of 36. They had a close-knit wedding in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett resort. Actress took instagram and shared photos of wedding and pre-wedding functions, which has gone viral on social media.

In the first photo, Surbhi danced with her friends, wearing a blue lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery and gold jewelry. Sumit looked sharp in a light orange sherwani. A second photo captured them smiling at the camera, surrounded by beautiful floral and chandelier decorations. Shalini captioned the post: “Rhythms of joy, beats of love… Sangeet night.”

The couple married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand, attended by close friends and family. Surbhi wore a red lehenga with thread embroidery and gold and silver jewelry, while Sumit chose a white sherwani. Surbhi captioned the moment: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (❤️ ♾️).”

Surbhi also shared images from their pre-wedding celebrations, including the mehendi and haldi ceremonies. They initially planned to marry in March but postponed due to venue and preparation issues.

Hindustan Times first reported their marriage, noting that the wedding would include unique, eco-friendly rituals reflecting their commitment to sustainability and nature.