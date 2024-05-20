Suresh Oberoi casts his vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, actor and politician Suresh Oberoi arrived at the designated polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote.

"I don't think Mumbaikars will not come out to cast their votes because of the heatwave conditions. People will surely come out and exercise their right to vote. I am requesting everyone to come out...," Oberoi toldafer casting his vote.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1792444952758428013

Talking about his work front, he did lead role in 'Ek Baar Phir' in 1980. Later he was part of the radio programme Mukaddar Ka Sikandar. He did character roles in 'Kartavya', 'Ek Baar Kaho', 'Surraksha' and 'Khanjar' between 1979 and 80, which were commercially successful.

He gained recognition nationally for his supporting role as Police Inspector Sharma in the 1980 film 'Phir Wahi Raat', starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead role.

Voting began on Monday at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.The fifth phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

