Suriya starts dubbing for much-anticipated 'Kanguva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : South superstar Suriya has started shooting for the much-anticipated magnum opus, 'Kanguva'.

The makers of the film recently took to social media and shared a picture of Suriya from the dubbing studio.

"His presence set our screens on fire, and now his voice will rule us all. Dubbing begins for our #Kanguva at the newly commenced, world-class post-production studio @AadnahArtsOffl," the makers captioned the image.

Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' also stars Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol. After nearly two years of intense shooting and pre-production, the film has concluded its principal photography.

The makers are yet to announce the film's release date.

Recently, the first look of Bobby from the film was unveiled. In the film, Bobby will be seen essaying the role of mighty Udhiran, who is an antagonist.

Unveiling Bobby's poster on his birthday, Suriya wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"

In the poster, Bobby Deol appeared ruthless and powerful. He was seen in a long and messy hair. Deol was also spotted surrounded by hundreds of people, with a grim expression on his face. He had distinct coloured eyes and a ribcage over his vest with blood marks.

