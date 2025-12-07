Suriya's film with director Jithu Madhavan goes on floors with traditional pooja

Chennai, December 7 Director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited next film, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, went on floors with a traditional pooja here in the city on Sunday.

The film, which is being produced by Zhagaram Studios, is tenatively being referred to as Suriya 47. The official launch event was attended by the film’s cast, crew, and several respected well-wishers of the team from the industry.

The project has been one of the most anticipated announcements of the year, with fans and audiences showing immense curiosity and excitement ever since the collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan first came into discussion.

The pooja ceremony brought the entire team together, including actors Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Actor Anandraj, Music Director Sushin Shyam, and other key members of the cast and crew.

The occasion was also graced several celebrities including actress Jyotika, who is producing the film, actor Karthi, producers Rajsekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment, S.R. Prakash and S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Following the pooja, the production team commenced filming immediately, marking the beginning of the first schedule.

Director Jithu Madhavan shared his excitement on the occasion. He said, “New industry, New beginning, that too with a star like Suriya adds more excitement. Trying to do something new, I hope the audience accepts and enjoys the freshness that we are trying to deliver.”

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Rising actor Naslen, who has gained attention with multiple successful outings, plays an important role in this film, which will also feature actors John Vijay, and Anandaraj among others.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Unni Palode while music will be by Sushin Shyam. The film will have production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu.

Chetan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project, which has triggered huge expectations.

