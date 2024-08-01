Suryakumar Yadav returns to Mumbai post India's T20 series win against Sri Lanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 Internationals captain, on Thursday evening, returned to Mumbai two days after the men in blue clinched the three T20I-match series against Sri Lanka by 3-0.

He was all smiles as he was papped by the shutterbugs outside the Mumbai Airport. He looked super cool in a black T-shirt that he paired with a black hat and cream pants.

He also met with his fans and posed with them for pictures.

Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as India's new T20I team after the team's ICC T20 World Cup triumph under leadership of Rohit Sharma. The veteran announced his retirement from T20Is after the marquee event, paving way for Suryakumar's rise to leadership status.

In his first series as a full-time T20I captain, he emerged as a victorious captain. India beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 in the series held in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

In the three-match series, Suryakumar scored 92 runs at an average of 30.66, with one half-century and best score of 58. He also took two wickets.

Before this series, Suryakumar had led India in seven T20Is against Australia and South Africa, winning five and losing two.

