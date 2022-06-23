Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others before a special court in connection with a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reported PTI. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court, the report added.The prosecution has proposed the court charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for the late Bollywood actor. Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused.

However, it couldn’t be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.As per the news agency, the court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided, he said. All the accused, including Rhea and Showvik, were present before the court on Wednesday.Special judge V G Raghuwanshi, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, posted the matter for hearing on July 12.Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The CBI is probing the case pertaining to his death. After that, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also did separate investigations in the case. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend at the time, was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month later. Showik and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail.

