Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Supreme Court Rejects CBI Plea Against Actor Rhea Chakraborty

In a significant relief for Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Maharashtra government, and the Bureau of Immigration. This petition challenged the Bombay High Court's decision to quash look-out circulars (LOCs) issued against Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and their father, Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (retd), related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

During the proceedings, Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan remarked that the petition was "frivolous" and appeared to be motivated by the high-profile status of the accused. Justice Gavai warned that such petitions could incur "exemplary costs," emphasizing that the individuals involved have significant societal standing.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The death of the actor at 34 stunned the film world and the fans. Rhea had been in a relationship with Sushant for a year at that point and had been living in his house till a week before his death before moving back to her place. On July 25, Sushant's family filed a case of abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, and cheating against Rhea in Patna, where Sushant's father lives.