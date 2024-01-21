Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers him on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 : Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday remembered the 'Kai Po Che' actor on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a collage video that featured several clips of Sushant's happy moments.

She captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput. Sushant Day #sushantmoon."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2VPg6HP51u/

In the commented section also, Shweta wrote, "Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him."

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages for the actor.

"Happy Birthday Sush," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Hppy bday sushant singh Rajput."

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor