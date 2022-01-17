Sushil Pandey talks about his working experience in 'Human'

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actor Sushil Pandey, who is known for his work in 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Jolly LLB 1 & 2', 'Jab We Met' , 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', is currently seen playing a pivotal role in the web series 'Human' directed by Vipul A. Shah and Mozez Singh.

Getting candid about his role in 'Human', he says: "I'm playing Mangu's (played by Vishal Jethwa) father who is the main victim of the whole medicine testing conspiracy. So me and my family are suffering hard, and how these below poverty line people take revenge in the end and feel victory."

Talking about the challenges and preparation for playing the role, he says: "We worked really hard especially to prepare our Bhopali dialect correctly. One of my actor friends, Rajeev Yadav who is from Bhopal only, taught me and all my co-actors and prepared us for the role. For several days, me and Vishal Jethwa (Mangu) went to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the early morning with Rajeev to practice even in a louder voice. It was really fun. Our director Mozez sir and Vipul sir supported us with everything we needed to prepare for the part."

The actor further opens up on his working experience with directors Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh.

He says: "Both Vipul sir and Mozez sir are really fantastic human beings and very friendly to work with. I have never felt a single moment that I'm working with Vipul sir on the first day or first time. He made me comfortable all the time. Vipul sir is very precise while shooting, he knows exactly how much he needs. Whereas, Mozez sir is a bit of an emotional person, so he always used to ask whether you are ready for the shot or need some more shots to take better performances. So it was really a beautiful journey."

On his working experience with 'Human' co-actors, he says: "Kirti and I know each other from before so it was fun. Vishal Jethwa and I met on the set and became good friends immediately. He is really very grounded, humble and a beautiful soul. Ruma ji, who played my wife and Pranali Gogare, who played Mina, were brilliant and we bonded well. There was no scene with Shefali ji and me, but I met her in the office and she is really sweet. All the co actors were like family so we had a great time."

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Mozez Singh, 'Human' features actors such as Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava, Mohan Agashe. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor