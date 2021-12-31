Sushmita Sen gets back to working out post surgery

Seems like actor Sushmita Sen is all geared up to welcome the New Year with full zest as she returned to her workout session post her surgery last month.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a picture of herself posing in front of a mirror while stretching her body.

Sharing the snap, she wrote, "#backtobasics #soitbegins #30thdecember #day1 I love you guys!! #duggadugga."

Fans chimed into the comments section and wished her good luck.

"Wishing you love and luck. Proud of you," a fan wrote.

A second fan commented, "Glad to see you're feeling better and are able to return to your routine. I can imagine how great that must feel for you."

"Inspired by your spirit and applaud every act of yours it's Art !!! N the most Beautifull n Magical Heart," wrote another.

The 'Aarya' actor had revealed that she underwent surgery, last month on November 16.

She shared an Instagram post and wrote, "Letting you in on a little secret....I completed AARYA 2 and then travelled to address my health...had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day...in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming."

Sushmita didn't delve much into the details of the surgery but came on Instagram live to reassure her fans that she was hale and hearty.

Considered as one of the fittest Bollywood actors, Sushmita was plagued by deadly Addison's disease--also called adrenal insufficiency in 2014. It is an uncommon disorder that occurs when the body doesn't produce enough or produces too little cortisol and aldosterone.

She also addressed her illness in an interview and recalled that the years she battled Addison's disease "were pretty traumatising".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Aarya 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor