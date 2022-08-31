Sushmita Sen roped in for an 'intense, power-packed' biopic

Mumbai, Aug 31 Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has been roped in as the lead for this intense and power packed script. The prep is on and set to go on floors by the end of this year.

The biopic will see Sushmita in multiple shades, in a never seen before avatar.

Sushmita will be fronting the biopic whose rights have been acquired by Mansi Bagla of Mini Films and ace photographer Subi Samuel's Bungalow No 84.

Mansi Bagla, Mini Films says: "I wanted to make a big announcement after Forensic and this timing is just perfect. This is my birthday gift to myself. Forensic is still making noise, loved by so many, and now I'm here to tell this thrilling story and who better than Sushmita Sen to play this role, more details on the biopic coming up soon."

"The day I met Sushmita, I was spellbound by her aura and I can say it now with all my heart, this film will be a superhit."

The casting and other aspects of the film is in pre-production stage and will go on floors by the end of this year.

Mini Film's Forensic has garnered high numbers on the OTT platform, Avitesh Shrivastava-starrer Adesh Shrivastava's biopic is near completion and Bagla has also bagged the rights of a Ruskin Bond story which was widely reported.

Subi Samuel, Bungalow No 84 shares: "I am excited to begin this new journey with two of the most powerful women I've met in the industry by far- Sushmita is a brilliant actress and is apt for the biopic and Mansi who's drive and passion towards filmmaking inspired me to explore it myself."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor