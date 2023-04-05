Sushmita Sen works out with ex-beau Rohman Shawl

Actress and former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen gave her fans a glimpse of herself as she exercised with her younger daughter Alisah and ex-boyfriend, actor Rohman Shawl. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sushmita posted a series of brief clips. Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she had undergone angioplasty.

In one of the clips, the actress appears to be working out with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Another video shows her exercising with her daughter Alisah. Rohman Shawl is also included in the frame.

She said in the caption: “Willpower is the only way out. Now that it’s been 36 days, extra training is possible! I’m about to go for Aarya’s shoot in Jaipur…and here are my loved ones, giving me company and helping me get back in the zone. Kisses Alisah Shona and Rohman Shawl. I love you guys.” “Thank you, teacher Sushmita Sen,” Rohman Shawl commented in the comments section.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl began dating in 2018, and their split was confirmed in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress confirmed her and Rohman’s split in a post that read: “We started off as friends, and we still are! The relationship had long since ended… The love endures.” She added the hashtag #nomorespeculations to her post. “I love you guys,” she wrote at the end of the caption.