Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev, wife Charu Asopa file for divorce



Actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa got married on June 9, 2019. The two, who welcomed a baby girl soon after. Now, in a recent interview, both Charu and Rajeev have levelled shocking allegations against each other. While Rajeev claimed that the actress hid her first marriage from him, she accused him of not trusting her. Asopa also mentioned that she gave enough chances to Rajeev but now ‘nothing is left between them. Speaking with Delhi Times, the actress said Rajeev has trust issues and that she can’t take it anymore. She revealed that she has sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in their relationship. Charu stated that she wants to part ways because she doesn’t want her daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment.

“Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. Par woh ek chance dete dete teen saal kab nikal gaye mujhe kuch pata nahi chala (But I don't know how giving yet another chance led to three years of this,” she was quoted as saying.On the other hand, Rajeev Sen, a younger brother of actress Sushmita Sen, accused Charu of keeping her first marriage secret from him. “Practically no one, barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was clearly a secret loop hidden from all of us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly. Three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past but she should have at least told me and I would have accepted it with respect,” he stated.Last year in November, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen embrace parenthood as they welcomed their first child, baby girl Ziana.