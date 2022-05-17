Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni make it official? Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife shares loved up pic with rumoured beau

Rumours of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan dating actor Arslan Goni has been doing the rounds for a long time now. On Monday, Sussanne shared a beautiful picture with Arslan. Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “The beach is not always a place sometimes it is an incredible feeling.” In the photo, Arslan is seen with his arm around Sussanne, as they posed for the photo.

Arslan replied to Sussanne's post, by dropping a many kissing emojis in the comments section. Arslan's brother, television actor Aly Goni commented, “Hmmmm good feeling.” Anushka Ranjan wrote, “Cutays.” Ekta Kapoor said, “Love u beaches." Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali said, “Love you both. Always stay happy."Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2000, nearly a year after his Bollywood debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. A year after announcing their separation in 2013, they got divorced. Meanwhile, recently, Sussanne and Hrithik celebrated their son Hridaan’s birthday. Sussanne had put up an adorable post with her son to wish him.

