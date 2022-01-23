Sussanne Khan reunites with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his sister Sunaina’s birthday

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan turned a year older on Sunday, January 23. On the special occasion, the Krrish actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunited with Hrithik to celebrate the birthday party. Moreover, Sussanne also took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their intimate get together.While sharing a photo with the birthday girl and ex-husband Hrithik, Sussanne expressed that her bond with the two is meant for eternity. She wrote, “Some bonds are eternal same… darling Nikoo.. Happiness and big smiles surround you ALWAYS. @Sunainaroshan @Hrithikroshan.” In another post, she articulated, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022.”

Earlier, Hrithik had joined ex-wife Sussanne Khan for the celebration of her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday. The Krrish star was seen happily posing with the birthday boy and even seen striking a pose with Farah, Zayed Khan, and his kids. Sussanne Khan also took to her social media and shared a reel featuring a collage of several pictures. “Happy happy birthday Papa..for all the lessons of Life that you have taught us all, Thank you for being our Strength and Our Inner voice… Love you toooo much,” she wrote as a caption to the reel. Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years before they divorced in 2014. Currently, Sussane is rumoured to be dating Arslan Goni. On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and then in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The shooting of Fighter is yet to be started. Both Hrithik and Deepika will be seen together for the first time.