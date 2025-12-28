Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Mumbai, Dec 28 Sussanne Khan wished her sister, Farah Khan Ali on her birthday with a special social media post, expressing her delight in having such an amazing big sister.

The clip dropped by Sussanne on her IG showed the two sisters grooving during the birthday celebration.

While celebrating Farah's special day, they also remembered their late mother, Zarine Khan. The video showed Farah lovingly holding a portrait of her mommy dear. The post further had some other family photos with Zarine Khan.

Wishing her sister on her birthday, Sussanne penned on the photo-sharing app, "Coz I have had the TIME OF MY LIFE.. being your baby sister…. Coz there is no sister love like yours and sims….. coz there is no sensitive yet resilient heart like yours…. My Faru Jaan, my sister, my branch mother, my person to go to to feel empowered, you fill my heart with the best qualities of life (sic)."

Recalling how their mother would describe Farah as a phenomenal human being, she added, "This is what Mummsy would always say about you. Unconditional Rare phenomenal human being that you are…. I OWE EVERYTHING I AM TO YOU.. ( n truly being your sister has been the highlight of my Life) let’s continue to build our lives with the greatest story of how sisters can be.. you, sims, Malzo n me…".

Sussanne further expressed her desire to make their mother proud by becoming the best version of themselves.

She said, "to make our mama beam brightest in heaven.. endlessly".

"if there was a word greater than love it would be called ‘ FARAH.. the light of Love’ 2026 is yours…. Shine Brightesttt my Farujaan," Sussanne lent best wishes to her dear sister.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7, at the age of 81, due to age-related issues. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and kids-- Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

