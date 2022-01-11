Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron virus

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The former superstar's wife posted a mirror selfie and wrote, ''After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou 😷🤞🏻🤒🤒'

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a special video for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. She wrote, ''Happy Happy birthday Rye.. 🥳🎈🎈🎁U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always 😁♥️🥳 🤗🌟🌟 bigggg hug! #fathersongoals''.Hrithik wrote, ''Too sweet . Thanks Sussanne ❤️🤗'', in the comments section.

