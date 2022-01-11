Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron virus

January 11, 2022

Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron virus

Sussanne Khan  took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The former superstar's wife posted a mirror selfie and wrote, ''After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou 😷🤞🏻🤒🤒'

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a special video for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. She wrote, ''Happy Happy birthday Rye.. 🥳🎈🎈🎁U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always 😁♥️🥳 🤗🌟🌟 bigggg hug! #fathersongoals''.Hrithik wrote, ''Too sweet . Thanks Sussanne ❤️🤗'', in the comments section.
 

 

