Sussanne wishes her 'twin soul brother' Zayed Khan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Zayed Khan is celebrating his birthday today. On this occasion, his sister Sussanne Khan shared a special video to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne dropped a video featuring fun moments of Zayed with family and friends.

The video also features Sussanne's boyfriend, Arslan Goni.

Along with the video, she penned a message for her brother, which read, "Happpppy happpiesttttt birthday my darling twin soul brother llove you to the sky and stars.. you light your heart is the best and I know the most amazing part of your Life is ahead of you!!! Be your bravest self and always give the love you have inside to everything you do Zayed Khan."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section to shower their blessings on Zayed.

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday, Zayed."

Another user commented, "Happy birthday lucky aka laxman prasad sharma apna main hoon na."

Zayed made his acting debut with the 2003 film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' and later gained fame with his roles in 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd' and 'Dus'.

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.While Sussanne is dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad.

