Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Actress Gayatri Joshi, renowned for her role as the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's film Swadesh, recently met with a major accident in Italy. Unfortunately, a senior Swiss couple traveling in a Ferrari lost their lives when the vehicle caught fire.

The accident unfolded as Gayatri's car collided with other vehicles, including a mini-truck. This collision transpired when multiple high-end vehicles, such as Lamborghinis and Ferraris, tried to overtake the mini-truck simultaneously, causing it to overturn in Sardinia.

Gayatri confirmed to Free Press Journal that she and her husband were doing “absolutely fine” after the tragic accident. It was reportedly a multiple-car collision in Sardinia and a Swiss couple travelling in a Ferrari died when the high-end vehicle caught fire.

Gayatri Joshi gained recognition for her role in the Bollywood movie "Swades," which was released in 2004. Her role in "Swades" opposite Shah Rukh Khan was well-received, and she garnered praise for her performance. However, after the film's release, Gayatri Joshi decided to step away from the film industry and focused on her personal life.