Swara Bhaskar joins Rahul Gandh's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday. The actor reached Indore on Wednesday and was scheduled to walk with Rahul Gandhi today morning. With Swara Bhasker, the list of Bollywood presence in Bharat Yatra grows with Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Rashmi Desai, Riya Sen, Amol Palekar joining the yatra.

Swara Bhasker extended support to the yatra when it began and lauded Rahul Gandhi's efforts despite electoral defeats, trolling and personal attacks.The Yatra - which Congress claims is aimed at uniting India - is on its 83rd day and will be passing through Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The Yatra started on September 7 has so far covered 36 districts, 7 states and 1209 km remains to be covered.