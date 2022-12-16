Swara Bhasker slams BJP leader's over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini row

Swara Bhasker slammed a BJP leader’s ‘Besharam Rang comment.Swara shared a screenshot of a news article that stated the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of the new film for showing 'Muslim man groping woman wearing saffron'. She posted the screengrab on Twitter and wrote, "Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country's leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at actor's dresses)."

She also took a dig at the media sensationalising the trolling. A Twitter user wrote, "Criminals joining ministries is no longer news. Economists joining a Yatra is." Swara quote-tweeted it and wrote, "Other news is what colour costumes actresses are wearing in item numbers!" Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming Bollywood flick 'Pathaan' has courted controversy. Activists of an outfit on Wednesday staged a protest against the film "Pathaan" and its song "Besharam Rang" in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.