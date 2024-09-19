Swara Bhasker’s WhatsApp Hacked; Actress Warns Fans To Block Suspicious Messages

Swara Bhasker has raised alarms among her followers regarding a possible security breach of her WhatsApp account. The actress cautioned her contacts to remain vigilant about any strange messages they might receive. She advised that if anyone gets a message from her requesting codes, OTPs, or money, they should not engage and instead block any suspicious numbers.

Swara Bhasker recently attended an event in Delhi wherein she lashed out at the Indian judiciary for delays pertaining the cases of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other activists, who were booked under the controversial anti-terrorist law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) after the Delhi Riots in 2020. She stated that they were easy targets because they were Muslims and she was spared from going to jail as she was born into a Hindu family.

During the event on Tuesday, Swara questioned the Indian judiciary as to why Khalid and other activists could not secure a date for their bail hearing despite languishing in jail for four years. "I also raised my voice and was one of the protestors during the movement. But I was not jailed? Why? Because coincidentally, I was born into a Hindu family. They must have thought that putting me behind bars would be too much. It was not convenient enough for the authorities," she said.

As her speech received a thunderous applause from the crowd, Swara concluded by saying that she only wants the lawmakers to do their job. "Justice cannot be served through words, it's served through actions. We are not asking for too much. I just want to appeal that please do your work," she stated.

For those unversed, protests erupted across Delhi around the end of 2019 and early 2020 against the Narendra Modi-led government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As many as 53 people were killed in the intense clashes, and over 700 were injured as the protestors and supporters, along with the police, locked horns. Several people, including Khalid, Imam and others were accused to be the 'masterminds' of the riots, and were slapped with sedition as well as the controversial UAPA Act charges.