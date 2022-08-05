'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha' serial to air on Doordarshan from August 14

A serial 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha' was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at Akashwani Bhawan which will be telecasted on Doordarshan.

Ministry of I&B posted a promo video of the serial and wrote, "Promo of the upcoming show on @DDNational "#Swaraj: Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha", launched by Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in the presence of Union I&B Minister Shri @ianuragthakur & MoS Dr. @Murugan_MoS. #SwarajOnDoordarshan | Tune in on Aug 14 at 9 PM."

https://twitter.com/MIB_India/status/1555533165821046784

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while speaking on the occasion said that Doordarshan and All India Radio had done a commendable job of reviving the valiant stories of over 550 freedom fighters and enabling the acquaintance of the younger generations with these unsung heroes.

Thakur said that it is aimed at reimagining the vision behind the idea of swaraj and tell the stories of the leaders that moulded that idea into a reality. The serial is a manifestation of our pride in these heroes from the past. With satisfaction in his expressions the Minister stated that intense research had gone into the making of the serial and information and documents have been collected from all the corners of the country to bring to life these stories from our freedom struggle.

Swaraj is a 75-episode serial that will air every Sunday from 9 to 10 pm on Doordarshan National from August 14. It is being dubbed in nine regional languages along with English. The serial in regional languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese will be broadcast on Doordarshan's regional channels from August 20.

Starting from the landing of Vasco-da-Gama in 1498 the serial presents a rich saga of the heroes of this land. This includes many unsung heroes of the likes of Rani Abbakka, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Tirot Sing, Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu, Shivappa Nayaka, Kanhoji Angre, Rani Gaidinliu, Tilka Majhi etc. along with famous freedom fighters like Rani Lakshmibai, Maharaj Shivaji, Tatya Tope, Madam Bhikaji Kama etc. The serial will be produced in 4K/HD quality.

The Home Minister also elaborated on the meaning of 'Swaraj' in the Indian context and said that it was to run India with its traditions and culture.

Shah said as he launched Doordarshan's mega historical Hindi serial - 'Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' in the national capital.

The 75-episode series will present a glorious history of India's freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

Speaking on this occasion, the Home Minister said the endeavour of this Swaraj series should be to make Indians feel proud of their culture, values, and ancient texts. He urged the youth to take pride in the country's ancient culture and history."As far as the meaning of the word Swaraj is concerned, it means self-rule in the context of the Western countries, but as far as India is concerned, Swaraj means making India independent and governing it with its own traditions and culture. Under this, own language also comes, own religion also comes, and own culture also comes. Unless we live with the sense of Swaraj, India cannot achieve Swaraj in its real form," he said.

"India cannot achieve the aim of 'Swaraj' unless we preserve the ancient culture and languages as well as inform our future generations about the country's rich history," he added.Stating that the culture in India goes back to over 12,000 years, the Home Minister said that "no NGOs need to teach" culture to the country.

"We are self-ruling for 75 years, whoever came to power, took the country forward. But can the aim of Swaraj be achieved if we could not save our languages in the 100th year? If we do not carry forward our history to the next generation, can the aim of Swaraj be fulfilled? There has been a stream of culture for over 12,000 years. No NGO needs to teach us culture," Shah said.

He added, "I want to tell the youth that the ones who ruled us destroyed our system. They could only rule when our people felt inferior because we were ahead of them in every field. They created a falsehood that we were illiterate. How can the country be illiterate which gave the world Gita, Vedas ?"

( With inputs from ANI )

