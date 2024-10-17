Sydney Sweeney prepares for boxing role in Christy Martin biopic

Los Angeles [US], October 17 : Sydney Sweeney is preparing to step into the boxing ring as she takes on the role of Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes images from the set, giving fans a glimpse of her transformation for the role.

"Well, the cat's out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here's a little BTS from my film I'm working on right now," Sweeney wrote in her Instagram caption, alongside two photos of her in sweats with a curly brown hairstyle.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring."

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBMAj2tOpMx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

David Michod will direct the film, which is currently untitled. It follows the true story of Christy Martin's rise as one of the most well-known female boxers in 1990s America. The cast also includes Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Ethan Embry, and Katy O'Brian.

Christy Martin began her boxing career in 1989 after meeting her manager and future husband, Jim Martin. She continued to compete until 2012 and is the only female boxer to have appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

However, Martin's life has not been without challenges. In 2010, her husband stabbed her multiple times and shot her in the chest, leaving her for dead. She managed to escape and flag down a passerby, who took her to the hospital. Two years later, Jim Martin was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

