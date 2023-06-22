Sylvester daCunha, creator of iconic Amul Girl, passes away

Sylvester daCunha, the man behind the iconic Amul Girl 'utterly butterly' campaign, died on Tuesday. The ad campaign was launched in 1966 after it was designed by Sylvester daCunha, who was the then Managing Director of advertising agency ASP and its art director Eustace Fernandes.The mascot, who has become a household name with her polka-dotted frock, blue hair and rosy cheeks.

According to the book, Amul’s INDIA 3.0, daCunha wanted to create a mascot who could position itself among mothers and children. It was then decided that a child would be the face of the brand. Sylvester daCunha explained his visualisation to Eustace Fernandes, who brought the Amul Girl to life. The catchphrase "utterly butterly delicious" of the ad campaign was coined by Sylvester's wife, Nisha da Cunha.