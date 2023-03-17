Taapsee Pannu offers to end her rivalry with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have not been on good terms in the past. However, if Taapsee happens to meet Kangana today, she would stay cordial and greet her normally. The actress said that she wouldn't shy away from greeting Ranaut. The Pink star also admitted she doesn't have any problems with the Dhaakad actress.In an interview with Lallantop, the actress was reminded of the 'sasti copy' statement. To this, Taapsee said, "What do I even (say). I do not feel bad anymore. I don’t know, honestly. I met her at the screening of Pink when I had just joined the industry so it was more of just greeting a guest, saying 'hello', and 'thank you'."

The actress went on to add, "If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mai muh fira ke nahi jaungi. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usey hai. So uski marzi. Mujhe starting me jhatka lagta hai, wo itni acchi actor hainâ€¦kyuki apne kisi ko pedestal pe rakha (I won't turn away from her, I do not have a problem with her, she has a problem. It will be her wish. I was shocked at first because she is a good actor and I kept her on a pedestal). When I was called a sasti copy, I was like 'she is such a good actress', I took it as a compliment." Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the ZEE5 film Blurr with Gulshan Devaiah.