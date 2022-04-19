Taapsee Pannu, Sudhir Mishra wrap up their short in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming anthology

Mumbai, April 19 Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra called for a wrap on his short starring Taapsee Pannu and Parambrata Chatterjee for Anubhav Sinhas next anthology series.

Sinha has brought together some of industry's finest filmmakers such as Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor, for an anthology film that thematically explores the emotional shifts of our lives since 2020. The anthology is said to showcase emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop.

The film explores a larger take on relationships and is set in two different eras.

Taapsee says, "It was a wonderful experience shooting this beautiful movie. We had a ball of time, creating memories of a lifetime. Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha are institutions who enhance your craft and for me, every day was dedicated to learning and evolving as an artiste."

The film produced by Sinha's production house Benaras Mediaworks along Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is amongst the most awaited movies of the year and rolled in Lucknow in March .

Mishra adds, "From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world."

Producer Anubhav Sinha added: "Sudhir's story was a nuanced tale peppered with love. Taapsee and Sudhir along with the team have made a movie I am so proud to associate with. It's a beautiful film that is heart-warming and moving."

