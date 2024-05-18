Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Going Missing for 25 Days

Famous for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV show Gurucharan Singh, Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma', who was missing for 25 days since April 22, returned home on Friday, May 17.

The Delhi Police had filed a kidnapping case and a probe was underway to find the actor. During the interrogation, Singh told the police officials that he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey. He said he stayed at Gurudwaras these days in cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana but later realised that he should return home.

Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

On April 22, 2024, Singh was supposed to catch a flight to Mumbai from Delhi, but he did not board the flight and went missing, showing the actor walking with a bag on his back.

Earlier, the actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.