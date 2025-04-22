Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide; Found Hanging at His Meerut Home

Television actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Police confirmed that the 36-year-old died by suicide. His body was reportedly found hanging at his home on April 21, 2025. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call and sent the body for postmortem.

Police said no suicide note was recovered. Preliminary investigation found no evidence of foul play or involvement of any third party. According to reports, the actor had been facing mental stress and personal difficulties in recent months. Police are speaking with his family and friends to understand the situation further.

On Tuesday, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association shared a tribute on social media. “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda,” the post read. He had been a member of the association since 2012.

Manchanda was known for his small but notable roles in Bollywood films and television shows. He was recently working on a web series and was reportedly very hopeful about the project. He was best known for his work in popular series like “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” “Crime Patrol,” and “India’s Most Wanted.” He also played the role of a father in the DD National show “Sevanchal Ki Premkatha.”

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525