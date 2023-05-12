Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Jennifer Mistry Files Complaint Against Asit Modi For Sexually Harassment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, Mumbai Police has now issued a statement. As reported by the news agency ANI, Mumbai police has started investigation in the case and is likely to record statements of the concerned people soon.

“Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded," Mumbai Police said.

It was just yesterday that Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom accused Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The actress also revealed that she has quit the show. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times.Later, Asit Modi reacted to Jennifer’s allegations. In his official statement, Modi called these accusations ‘baseless’ and said that he will take legal action against the actress. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," he said.