'Taarak Mehta' star creates a sculpture of PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai, Nov 16 Mayur Vakani of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame took to his social media handle to share a picture of him working on a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sculpture, titled 'Selfie with PM', looks like a perfect representation of the Prime Minister with his signature beard and hairstyle. PM Modi can also be seen wearing his favourite kurta, pyjamas and Nehru jacket.

Writing in the caption, Vakani said: "SELFIE WITH PM, final touch-up of sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team."

The actor is known for playing Sundar in the long-running popular TV show. Sundar is Dayaben's brother and Mayur also happens to be the brother of Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben.

As the actor showed his respect and admiration for the Prime Minister, many of his fans praised him for his work of art. They showered their appreciation on him, referring to him by him by his on-screen name 'Sundar'.

One of the social media users commented: "Awesome Sundar bhai." Another user wrote: "Super Sundar bhai." Some also described the work as "fabulous".

This is not the first occasion when Mayur has show his interest in painting and sculpting to the world. Some time back, he made a portrait of his sister Disha on her birthday.

