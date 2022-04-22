Tabu introduces her character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a spooky video

After treating fans with Kiara Advani's motion poster from the film, the makers unveiled Tabu's motion poster for the forthcoming horror-comedy. Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared the teaser from the much-anticipated horror comedy. As the clip starts it sees Tabu and a mirror in the backdrop. In the mirror, we see a door opening and soon after a ghostly figure appears with a scary laugh. We see a silhouette turning into a ghostly figure with curly hair, as Aami Je Tomar plays in the backdrop.

Earlier, the makers had dropped a spooky video of Kiara Advani from the horror-comedy, as they introduced her character Reet. For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release horror comedy. Kartik and Kiara starrer has been the talk of the town for a while now. The release date of the film has witnessed a couple of changes due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It was meant to hit the screens earlier in July 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 shutdown, the release date was pushed. Even the shooting schedules were pushed due to the pandemic. Now after, witnessing several hiccups due to the COVID outbreak, the film is now slated to hit the screens on May 20.