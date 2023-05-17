Tabu, Rakul Preet celebrates 4 years of 'De De Pyaar De'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : It's a nostalgic day for actors Tabu and Rakul Preet as their film 'De De Pyaar De' completed 4 years today.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, on Wednesday, Tabu reshared a video from a fan page on Instagram. "#4yearsofdedepyaarde", she wrote.

In the video, a few shots of Tabu could be seen from the movie.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet shared a photo from the movie in her Instagram story. She captioned the post "I can't believe it's been 4 years .. thankyouu to the entire team for an amazing memorable experience. Ayesha will always be very very special. #4yearsofddpd"

The picture is taken from a dance number of the same movie, where the trio, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet can be seen.

Helmed by Akiv Ali, 'De De Pyaar De' revolves around Ashish, a middle-aged divorced man who falls in love with Ayesha, a woman almost half his age. Ashish decides to introduce Ayesha to his ex-wife Manju and his children. However, his decision has unexpected consequences, as his family and friends find it hard to accept his relationship with a much younger woman.

'De De Pyaar De' also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles, received a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Virasat' actor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the action-adventure film Bholaa alongside Ajay Devgn.

She will next appear in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', a unique musical love story that marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu. The duo has shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Tabu will also star in 'The Crew' along with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

