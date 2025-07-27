Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about breaking stereotypes through his roles

Mumbai, July 27 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has opened up about how he consciously chooses roles that push his boundaries and allow him to grow with every performance.

In an interview with IANS, the Mardaani actor revealed that constantly challenging himself has been a core part of his approach to storytelling and character building. When asked if Bollywood offers enough opportunities for actors who begin their careers with negative roles to transition into positive characters, Tahir acknowledged that while starting off with a strong antagonist role in Mardaani was impactful, the industry has gradually become more open to versatile casting.

“Absolutely. If you are a good actor, the gap between being a ‘good actor’ and a ‘star’ is short. The goal is to be someone who is both a good actor and a star. That’s always been my aim – to break the mold, to challenge myself, and to evolve with every project.”

Bhasin added, “I believe in breaking molds. I always strive to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. It’s about reinventing myself with every project. The responsibility of an actor is to continuously evolve, and I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible directors who have allowed me to do just that.”

Speaking about his latest project, “Special Ops 2,” the actor revealed what motivated him to be part of the show. “The opportunity to work with talented individuals like Neeraj Pandey and K.K. Menon drew me in. I've always preferred projects that have a bit of pressure because I believe that acting is like a T.T. match. The better your opposition, the better you perform. And with Special Ops, the scenes where K.K. Menon’s character and mine collide, I felt a unique rivalry that the audience really resonated with.”

Created by Neeraj Pandey, “Special OPS” also featured Karan Tacker and Gautami Kapoor. Tahir played the role of an antagonist in the espionage thriller. The series was released on July 18, 2025, on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor