Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About the Significance of Sarees: It’s a Garment That Has Stories To Tell and Secrets To Hide

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has dished off major saree goals, and her social media is proof of it! Recently, the 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' director took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her donning multiple drapes, and acing every vibrant look. Beyond this, she also shared the significance behind her love for sarees. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "A day late but expressing my love for it! Have always been mesmerised seeing my mother drape sarees so gracefully❤️Reminds me of my childhood and her towering personality."

A part of Tahira Kashyap's caption also read, "It’s a garment that has stories to tell and secrets to hide," and we totally agree with it. As soon as she shared a series of her clicks, her admirers were quick to flock to her comment section and heap appreciation. One comment read, "WOW, BEAUTIFUL SARIS!!!" while another read, "Each one is gorgeous and you look stunning." While Tahira's comment section is filled with appreciation, several users are also all hearts for her.

In all of her saree looks, Tahira Kashyap dished out major traditional fashion goals, created style statements, and left her admirers inspired to follow suit. Beyond creating waves in the fashion domain, Tahira Kashyap also left the cinephiles mighty impressed with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', marking her directorial debut