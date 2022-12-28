Take a peek into how Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen celebrated Christmas following divorce

Model Gisele Bundchen recently dropped some glimpses from her first Christmas holiday following her divorce from Tom Brady.

Bundchen dropped a few snaps to Instagram from her trip to Brazil. The location of the post was identified by the supermodel as Rio Grande do Sul. "Always so good to be back home," she captioned the photo carousel.

In the glimpses, Bundchen is seen riding horses, taking a bike trip, enjoying the outdoors, and performing karaoke in front of a Christmas tree. For Bundchen, the year's end has been filled with many firsts. The supermodel didn't bring her ex-husband with her to her first red carpet-event on December 12. At the end of October, Brady and Bundchen separately posted on Instagram to confirm their divorce.

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, since the start of the 2022 NFL season, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the supermodel have been the subject of divorce rumours. "In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bundchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you."

Brady and Bundchen first got to know one another in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. Brady later wed the supermodel in 2009. The former couple shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor