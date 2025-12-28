“Take Your Moment”: Krystle D’Souza on Ranveer Singh’s Support and Secure Stardom

Krystle D’Souza’s words after the Dhurandhar song launch offer a rare, heartfelt glimpse into who Ranveer Singh is when the spotlight isn’t just on him. Sharing the stage with Ranveer on Dhurandhar's song launch day, Krystle D'Souza spoke about a moment that went far beyond choreography or star presence — it revealed generosity, security, and genuine care. Recalling the experience, she said:

“It is so big of him and so you know caring, you know, you see a different side of a person where they want you to shine. They know this is your moment and he is letting you have your moment. And very few actors, specially, are okay with that, are supportive of that, and this is something I will always remember for the rest of my life. The way he made me feel for my song launch on that day. You know, he could have just let me be, even sitting down while he was on stage launching the song and that would also be big enough for me that Ranveer Singh is dancing on the song that is big enough for me, but the fact that he came, he pulled me on stage and said, it is your song you do the steps I’ll copy.”

Krystle further added how he kept pushing her to the forefront, ensuring she owned her moment: “Then he keep putting me on centre also like take your moment, take your moment and honestly I felt like that is so big of him and so lovely of him. I have also looked up to him. But that just created new space of respect for him.” In an industry where stardom often dictates space, such gestures stand out. What Krystle describes is the mark of a secure actor — someone confident enough in his own stature to elevate others without hesitation. This is a sentiment echoed repeatedly by Ranveer’s co-stars over the years: his supportiveness, humility, and instinct to share the spotlight.

At a time when his performance in Dhurandhar has already captured hearts and dominated conversations, moments like these reveal why Ranveer Singh’s impact goes deeper than box-office numbers. His intensity on screen may be thunderous, but off screen, it’s his generosity and care that leave a lasting impression.

Rarely does a superstar of his scale pause to say, “This is your moment.” And perhaps that is why Ranveer Singh isn’t just celebrated as a finest performer of today's generation— he is widely regarded as the best actor of his generation, both for what he brings to the screen and for how he lifts those who share it with him.