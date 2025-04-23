Tamannaah and Ajay Devgn Reunite in Ranger

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ajay Devgn are once again grabbing the spotlight — this time with Ranger, one of 2025’s most-anticipated films. Their on-screen pairing left a mark over a decade ago, and the excitement for their reunion has only grown stronger over the years.

Tamannaah, often hailed as the queen of special songs, has carved an unbeatable legacy when it comes to delivering chart-topping numbers. From the blockbuster Kaavaalaa in 2023 to the viral Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2, and now Nasha in 2025, her back-to-back hits have made her the go-to name for unforgettable dance numbers that break the internet.

Her recent appearance in the sizzling track Nasha from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is already creating waves, reaffirming her status as a cultural phenomenon. With her signature blend of grace, power-packed moves, and unmatched screen presence, Tamannaah proves time and again that no one owns the special song space quite like her.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Tamannaah and Ajay are all set to reunite in Ranger, bringing their dynamic energy back to the big screen. The film is already on floors, and buzz around their pairing is steadily growing.

From ruling dance floors to lighting up the silver screen, Tamannaah’s golden run shows no signs of slowing down. And with her back alongside Ajay Devgn in a full-fledged project, fans are in for a nostalgic yet refreshing treat in 2025.