Tamil actor Lokesh Rajendran dies by suicide

Tamil television actor Lokesh Rajendran, best known for his work as a child artist in the popular serial Marmadesam or Vidaadhu Karuppu, died by suicide yesterday at the age of 34. He is survived by his wife and two children. According to the police, the actor was addicted to alcohol because of his family problems and was found sleeping at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) on more than one occasion. The police have filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

A police official was quoted saying, “On Monday, passers-by at the bus terminus noticed he was in discomfort. Some among them dialed 108 for an ambulance and also alerted the police. He was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. He passed away on Tuesday night.”

Additionally, Lokesh Rajendra's father revealed, “A month ago, I came to know there was some misunderstanding between them (Lokesh and his wife). A legal notice for divorce came from his wife four days ago. He was depressed. I last saw him (Lokesh) Friday; he said he needed some money and I gave it to him. He had told us he would start work as an editor.”For the unaware, he played the childhood version of Raasu, the lead character in the TV series Marmadesam.