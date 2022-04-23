Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, badminton star Jwala Gutta celebrate first wedding anniversary

Chennai, April 23 Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton star Jwala Gutta celebrated their first wedding anniversary on the sets of the actor's upcoming Tamil film 'Gatta Kusthi', which in Telugu is titled 'Matti Kusthi'.

On Friday, Jwala posted a picture of them both cutting a cake to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and wrote, "Happy first anniversary husband! Am sure you feel very lucky to have such a caring and responsible wife!!"

Interestingly, Vishnu Vishal, who delivered a superhit in 'FIR', had only recently announced that he had chosen to take a break from social media.

The actor had, on Thursday, tweeted," Hello guys...Taking a break is very important for life. Taking a break from social media for sometime. See you soon."

His production house Vishnu Vishal Studioz, however, tweeted pictures of the couple celebrating their anniversary on the sets of the actor's much-awaited film 'Gatta Kusthi', a sports film which is being directed by Chella Ayyavu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor