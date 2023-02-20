Tamil blockbuster 'Love Today' gets Hindi remake, more deets inside

Popular Tamil film 'Love Today' will be remade in Bollywood.

The rights of the Hindi remake have been acquired by Phantom Studios in association with its original producers AGS Entertainment.

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the Tamil film features Ranganathan in his acting debut, Sathyaraj, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Raveena Ravi and Ivana in lead roles. The film followed two young lovers who are forced to exchange their phones for a day and the consequences of that, Variety reported.

Srishti Behl, formerly director, international original film at Netflix India, is the CEO of Phantom Studios, which was formed last year.

On the remake, Behl said, "This entertaining look at love in today's technology-forward world is exactly the kind of authentic and provocative storytelling that Phantom Studios has always stood for. As we usher in a new era at Phantom Studios, we will continue to innovate with our stories and storytellers, creating engaging and relevant content for a diverse audience, delivered across platforms."

The Hindi remake of "Love Today" is expected to release in early 2024. Cast and crew details of the Hindi-language version have not been revealed yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor